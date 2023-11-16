Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 12:21 am

The Richest 'Twilight' Stars, Ranked (& the No. 1 Earner is a Surprise!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Twilight' Stars, Ranked (& the No. 1 Earner is a Surprise!)

The Twilight film franchise, based on author Stephenie Meyer‘s novels, helped lay the groundwork for a new generation of teen fantasy blockbusters.

They also featured a star-studded cast that have gone on to amass very impressive net worths over the course of their careers.

Of course, some of the most recognizable stars from the franchise are the three main leads – Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. However, the rest of the Cullen family and several other stars from the franchise have also enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood.

We decided to check out what sort of fortunes the stars have amassed in honor of the 11th anniversary of the franchise’s final movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. You might be surprised by where some of the actors fall on the list.

Check out the richest stars from the Twilight franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke, Booboo Stewart, Christopher Heyerdahl, Dakota Fanning, EG, Elizabeth Reaser, evergreen, Extended, Jackson Rathbone, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kellan Lutz, Kristen Stewart, Michael Sheen, Net Worth, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Robert Pattinson, Sarah Clarke, Slideshow, Stephenie Meyer, Taylor Lautner, Twilight

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images