Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles‘ mom is defending his new haircut.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old “As It Was” singer officially debuted his new buzzcut in a photo shoot featured on Vogue‘s Instagram.

After the photo went viral, fans had a lot to say about Harry‘s new hairstyle, with many not liking it.

Amid the backlash, Harry‘s mom Anne Twist took to Instagram to defend the buzzcut.

When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️” Anne wrote, along with the hashtag “TPWK, which stands for “Treat People With Kindness.”

She also shared an article about Harry‘s new haircut, reminding fans that, “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.”

Harry was first spotted with a shaved head while out with his new girlfriend.