Wed, 15 November 2023 at 6:05 pm

Harry Styles Debuts Buzzcut Amid Hair Speculation, Announces New Project!

Harry Styles Debuts Buzzcut Amid Hair Speculation, Announces New Project!

Harry Styles officially has a new ‘do.

Amid rampant speculation on social media that the 29-year-old One Direction singer-turned-solo star had shaved his head recently, Harry himself showed off his newly buzzed head in a photo shoot featured on Vogue‘s Instagram.

“@harrystyles is officially entering the fragrance space,” the outlet declared along with the photo.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Tomorrow, the singer’s brand, @pleasing, is releasing it’s debut collection of fragrances. But don’t expect a note of watermelon sugar here. Formulated with Jérôme Epinette (the nose behind olfactive wonders like Byredo’s Sundazed), each of three scents—named Bright, Hot; Closeness; and Rivulets—is sophisticated. Though in ways, they do still feel like they were plucked directly from Styles‘s music videos.”

Click here to see the photo and more details.

Find out how fans first knew that Harry had buzzed his head!
Photos: Getty
