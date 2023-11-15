Harry Styles Debuts Buzzcut Amid Hair Speculation, Announces New Project!

Harry Styles officially has a new ‘do.

Amid rampant speculation on social media that the 29-year-old One Direction singer-turned-solo star had shaved his head recently, Harry himself showed off his newly buzzed head in a photo shoot featured on Vogue‘s Instagram.

“@harrystyles is officially entering the fragrance space,” the outlet declared along with the photo.

“Tomorrow, the singer’s brand, @pleasing, is releasing it’s debut collection of fragrances. But don’t expect a note of watermelon sugar here. Formulated with Jérôme Epinette (the nose behind olfactive wonders like Byredo’s Sundazed), each of three scents—named Bright, Hot; Closeness; and Rivulets—is sophisticated. Though in ways, they do still feel like they were plucked directly from Styles‘s music videos.”

