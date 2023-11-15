How to Watch 'Trolls' Movies for Free on Streaming, Plus Download Links!
The new movie Trolls Band Together, the third big screen installment of the popular Trolls franchise, is hitting theaters this weekend!
Fans likely will be looking to revisit the previous films before watching the new movie, or they might want to watch the old ones again after seeing the new one in theaters.
The Trolls franchise includes 2016′s Trolls and 2020′s Trolls World Tour, which were both made for the big screen. There’s also the holiday specials Trolls Holiday and Trolls: Holiday in Harmony.
So, where can you watch them for free? We have your answer!
TROLLS (2016)
TROLLS HOLIDAY (2017)
TROLLS WORLD TOUR (2020)
TROLLS: HOLIDAY IN HARMONY (2021)
- Stream it for free on Amazon Prime Video
- Rent or buy it now on iTunes
Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.