Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 6:15 pm

How to Watch 'Trolls' Movies for Free on Streaming, Plus Download Links!

How to Watch 'Trolls' Movies for Free on Streaming, Plus Download Links!

The new movie Trolls Band Together, the third big screen installment of the popular Trolls franchise, is hitting theaters this weekend!

Fans likely will be looking to revisit the previous films before watching the new movie, or they might want to watch the old ones again after seeing the new one in theaters.

The Trolls franchise includes 2016′s Trolls and 2020′s Trolls World Tour, which were both made for the big screen. There’s also the holiday specials Trolls Holiday and Trolls: Holiday in Harmony.

So, where can you watch them for free? We have your answer!

Keep reading to find out more…

TROLLS (2016)

TROLLS HOLIDAY (2017)

TROLLS WORLD TOUR (2020)

TROLLS: HOLIDAY IN HARMONY (2021)

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Movies, Shopping, Trolls

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images