Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial to Be Turned Into Stage Musical in London - Get the Details!

A musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ski trial is opening soon!

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old actress was involved in a civil trial after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued her, alleging that Gwyneth collided with him from behind while he was skiing with an instructor at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in February 2016.

Gwyneth was awarded a symbolic $1 at the end of the trial, as Terry was ruled 100% at fault for the crash.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, a comedy musical based the trial, will open on December 13 at London’s Pleasance Theater.

The synopsis reads: “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

The show, made by Awkward Productions, will feature actors Linus Karp as Gwyneth and Joseph Martin as Terry.

The production team offered a sneak peak of Gwyneth Goes Skiing on Instagram, offering some behind-the-scenes looks at the cast’s photoshoot.

In October, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her “weird” ski trial.