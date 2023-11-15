Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 6:38 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial to Be Turned Into Stage Musical in London - Get the Details!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial to Be Turned Into Stage Musical in London - Get the Details!

A musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ski trial is opening soon!

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old actress was involved in a civil trial after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued her, alleging that Gwyneth collided with him from behind while he was skiing with an instructor at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in February 2016.

Gwyneth was awarded a symbolic $1 at the end of the trial, as Terry was ruled 100% at fault for the crash.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, a comedy musical based the trial, will open on December 13 at London’s Pleasance Theater.

The synopsis reads: “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

The show, made by Awkward Productions, will feature actors Linus Karp as Gwyneth and Joseph Martin as Terry.

The production team offered a sneak peak of Gwyneth Goes Skiing on Instagram, offering some behind-the-scenes looks at the cast’s photoshoot.

In October, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her “weird” ski trial.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images