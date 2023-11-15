'Arrested Development' Star Alia Shawkat Welcomes First Child

Alia Shawkat is now a mom!

The 34-year-old Arrested Development alum has given birth to her first child.

Alia was spotted on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles taking a stroll with her newborn baby, Page Six reports.

While the actress never formally announced her pregnancy, she was photographed sporting a baby bump earlier this year.

The identity of the baby’s father is a secret, as Alia tends to keep her love life away from the spotlight.

Back in 2022, Alia debunked rumors that she was dating Brad Pitt.

