Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 7:15 pm

'Arrested Development' Star Alia Shawkat Welcomes First Child

'Arrested Development' Star Alia Shawkat Welcomes First Child

Alia Shawkat is now a mom!

The 34-year-old Arrested Development alum has given birth to her first child.

Keep reading to find out more…

Alia was spotted on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles taking a stroll with her newborn baby, Page Six reports.

While the actress never formally announced her pregnancy, she was photographed sporting a baby bump earlier this year.

The identity of the baby’s father is a secret, as Alia tends to keep her love life away from the spotlight.

Back in 2022, Alia debunked rumors that she was dating Brad Pitt.

So many stars have welcomed children in 2023!

If you didn’t know, Alia Shawkat has joined the cast of a popular Apple TV+ series!

She is also slated to appear in Zoe Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Pussy Island.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alia Shawkat, Baby

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images