Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 7:17 pm

'Role Play' Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Keeps Assassin Life a Secret from David Oyelowo in First Look at New Movie - Watch Now!

Kaley Cuoco is keeping a huge secret from husband David Oyelowo in the new movie Role Play!

The star in the upcoming action-packed film coming to Prime Video, and the trailer just debuted on Wednesday (November 15).

Here’s a synopsis: Emma (Cuoco) has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey—she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband David (Oyelowo) discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play.

The upcoming movie also stars Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy. Thomas Vincent serves as director, with a script by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen.

Role Play is set to debut on January 12th on Prime Video.

In case you missed it, you can also catch David in the new Yellowstone series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which just premiered this month!
