Wed, 08 November 2023 at 10:17 am

Lance Bass Reveals How Justin Timberlake Is Doing After Britney Spears Memoir

Lance Bass is speaking out about his *NSYNC bandmate, Justin Timberlake.

The 44-year-old pop star got candid about how his fellow 42-year-old boy band member is doing since the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman In Me, which contained several revelations about her relationship with JT, including allegations that he cheated, and the fact that he encouraged her to get an abortion when they got pregnant.

Lance simply said that he talks to his group mates “all the time,” when asked by People.

“Yes, we’re all good,” he adds. “People will survive.”

He also teased more to come from *NSYNC since the release of their Trolls soundtrack song, admitting that the SAG-AFTRA strike threw a “wrench” in the group’s reunion plans, as they planned to attend a premiere together, but won’t in support of the strike.

“There’s definitely hopes for something fun in the future, because look, we had too much fun with just doing this one song. It can’t stop now!”

Find out what Justin Timberlake was seen doing after the memoir’s release.
Photos: Getty
