Joni Mitchell Makes Grammys Performance Debut, Wins Her 11th Grammy Award - Watch Now!

Joni Mitchell hit the stage to perform for the very first time at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 80-year-old musician made her performance debut 54 years after winning her first award at the annual ceremony.

Joni performed her song “Both Sides Now,” along with Brandi Carlisle and Jacob Collier, who were among the musicians who joined her. Brandi also introduced the performance.

Watch her performance and more inside…

In addition, Joni also picked up her 11th win for Best Folk Album for her live album Joni Mitchell at Newport – Congratulations on the big night Joni!!

“I don’t know what to say about this,” she said while accepting the award. “We had so much fun at that concert and I think that you can feel it on the record, you know, it’s a very joyous record because of the people that I played with in the spirit of the occasion was very high. It went on to the record, even the audience sounds like music. Thank you.”