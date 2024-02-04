Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 11:12 pm

Joni Mitchell Makes Grammys Performance Debut, Wins Her 11th Grammy Award - Watch Now!

Joni Mitchell Makes Grammys Performance Debut, Wins Her 11th Grammy Award - Watch Now!

Joni Mitchell hit the stage to perform for the very first time at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 80-year-old musician made her performance debut 54 years after winning her first award at the annual ceremony.

Joni performed her song “Both Sides Now,” along with Brandi Carlisle and Jacob Collier, who were among the musicians who joined her. Brandi also introduced the performance.

Watch her performance and more inside…

In addition, Joni also picked up her 11th win for Best Folk Album for her live album Joni Mitchell at Newport – Congratulations on the big night Joni!!

“I don’t know what to say about this,” she said while accepting the award. “We had so much fun at that concert and I think that you can feel it on the record, you know, it’s a very joyous record because of the people that I played with in the spirit of the occasion was very high. It went on to the record, even the audience sounds like music. Thank you.”
Just Jared on Facebook
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 01
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 02
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 03
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 04
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 05
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 06
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 07
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 08
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 09
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 10
joni mitchell makes grammys performance debut wins 11th award 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell