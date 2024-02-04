Fans Recall Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers' Exes Joe Alwyn & Paul Mescal's Group Chat Name After 'Tortured Poets Department' Album Announcement

Is Taylor Swift making a subtle dig at Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal‘s group chat?

Following the shocking announcement of the 34-year-old superstar’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys, Swifties quickly remembered something related to her 32-year-old ex and her friend Phoebe Bridgers‘ 28-year-old ex.

Back in 2022, Joe revealed a mutual friend created a WhatsApp group with him and Paul Mescal called The Tortured Man Club, “which is I guess a reflection on [Mescal’s character in Normal People] Connell and Nick.”

They later explained to Variety that Andrew Scott “started the group.”

“He’s just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself,” Paul said, to which Joe joked, “Just messaging himself good mornings.”

Fans are already drawing comparisons to the title of the group chat to the title of Taylor‘s new album, especially given her friendship with Phoebe, who performed with her on the Eras Tour.

Taylor and Joe dated from 2017 to 2023. Phoebe and Paul made their red carpet debut in 2021 and their split was confirmed by 2023.

