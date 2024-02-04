Fans Clock Taylor Swift's Reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's Grammys 2024 Performance Following Feud Rumors

Fans of both Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were keeping a close eye on the hitmakers at the 2024 Grammys following rumors that they were feuding.

If you were unaware, reports suggested that the 20-year-old Guts singer had beef with the 34-year-old “Bad Blood” pop star over writing credits. Olivia firmly denied the whispers last year.

However, fans got an opportunity to see how Taylor felt when Olivia took the stage at Crypto.com Arena to perform her single “Vampire” on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

Head inside to see how Taylor Swift reacted to Olivia Rodrigo’s performance…

Wearing a red dress, Olivia belted out her single to and audience of her peers. When the cameras panned to Taylor in the audience, she was clearly singing along and dancing at her table.

By the looks of it, Taylor is a big fan!

The duo will get plenty of air time throughout the show. They’re both nominated for multiple awards, including some of the biggest ones of the year. In fact, Taylor shared some very big news when accepting an award during the show. Spoiler alert: She’s dropping a new album!

Did you see who Taylor is sitting with during the awards show?

If you were curious, we put together a timeline of the feud rumors, which breaks them all down.

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Watch a snippet of Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the 2024 Grammys and Taylor Swift’s reaction to it below…

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Vampire" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uIaFpKa8Ue — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024