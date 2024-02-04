Lizzo Presents Grammy Award to Longtime Friend SZA, Who Was Backstage Changing & Ran on Stage Late

Lizzo and SZA shared a big hug on stage at the 2024 Grammys held at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer presented the 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer with the award for Best R&B song for “Snooze.”

SZA was late on stage to accept her award as she was backstage changing after she performed not long before.

Check out her speech inside…

“Sorry I’m out of breath because I was changing then I took a shot and I ran here,” SZA said in her speech. “But Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing, I’m so grateful.”

“I would like to thank my parents, my mom and my dad, God, Top Dawg, Punch, all of TDE and my siblings at TDE, to my godparents, to my niece,” she continued, thanking her team and family.

“I just.. I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed,” SZA added. “You don’t really understand. I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening and it feels very fake.”

She concluded, “And I’m… Hi Taylor! I’m just really grateful. And I’m not an attractive crier. Have a good evening.”

If you missed it, SZA is the most nominated at the artists at the show tonight. Ahead of the show, she also picked up the win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers.

Check out more photos of Lizzo presenting the award to SZA in the gallery…