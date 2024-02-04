Celine Dion Arrives at Grammys 2024 Amid Speculation of a Big Star Coming to Present the Final Award!

Celine Dion is in the building!

The 55-year-old global icon was spotted arriving at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was seen entering the arena with stylist Law Roach.

Fans are speculating about who might be the big entertainer at the end of the show after an executive producer teased that the final presenter of the night will be a major moment.

“They are an absolute global icon. I think jaws will drop to the floor. People will be on their feet,” he said, adding: “The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

“Breaking: Celine Dion is in the building!! Looking healthy, beautiful and amazing. Joined by superstar stylist Law Roach (who styled her and helped made her fashion icon). She is going up VIP elevator with garment bags full of gowns. #Grammys,” THR‘s Chris Gardner noted.

If you didn’t know, Celine Dion is battling stiff person syndrome. She announced that she was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder in December 2022. Her sister, Claudette Dion, recently spoke out about the musician’s current condition.

