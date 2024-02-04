Oprah Winfrey Introduces Fantasia Barrino's Tina Turner Tribute at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

The 2024 Grammys are paying tribute to the late Tina Turner.

During the In Memoriam segment, Oprah Winfrey took to the stage to introduce Fantasia Barrino’s tribute to the late music icon on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fantasia, 39, then came out on stage in a gold fringe with a group back-up dancers in similar outfits as she performed Tina‘s hit song “Proud Mary.”

Tina died on May 24, 2023 at the age of 83.

FYI: Oprah is wearing a vintage Valentino couture dress with Valentino shoes and bag.