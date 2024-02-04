Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 10:15 pm

Oprah Winfrey Introduces Fantasia Barrino's Tina Turner Tribute at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Oprah Winfrey Introduces Fantasia Barrino's Tina Turner Tribute at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

The 2024 Grammys are paying tribute to the late Tina Turner.

During the In Memoriam segment, Oprah Winfrey took to the stage to introduce Fantasia Barrino’s tribute to the late music icon on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fantasia, 39, then came out on stage in a gold fringe with a group back-up dancers in similar outfits as she performed Tina‘s hit song “Proud Mary.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Tina died on May 24, 2023 at the age of 83.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Oprah is wearing a vintage Valentino couture dress with Valentino shoes and bag.

Just Jared on Facebook
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 01
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 02
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 03
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 04
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 05
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 06
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 07
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 08
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 09
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 10
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 11
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 12
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 13
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 14
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 15
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 16
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 17
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 18
fantasia barrino performs tribute to tina turner at grammys 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Fantasia Barrino, Grammys, Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner