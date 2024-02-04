Lenny Kravitz Wears See-Through Shirt for Grammys 2024 Appearance

Lenny Kravitz is putting his body on display during his appearance at the Grammys.

The 59-year-old entertainer wore a sheer top that bared his muscular physique at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Lenny was at the event to participate in the In Memoriam segment, in which he introduced Jon Batiste‘s performance of “Lean on Me” to pay tribute to Clarence Avant.

In the audience, Lenny was seated next to Olivia Rodrigo, who is nominated for a bunch of awards tonight for her album Guts.

