Jay-Z Eviscerates Grammys Over Snubbing Beyonce in Years Past While Onstage Accepting an Award

Jay-Z is Beyonce‘s biggest fan, and he made that abundantly clear while onstage accepting an award at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The rap icon was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the ceremony, and he brought his daughter Blue Ivy onstage to accept the trophy.

However, while delivering an acceptance speech he dragged the Recording Academy for overlooking his incredibly talented wife in previous years.

Read more about Jay-Z’s takedown of the Recording Academy…

If you were unaware, Beyonce is the most-awarded artist in the history of the Grammys. She won her 32nd award in 2023.

Despite all of her wins, Beyonce has never won Album of the Year, a fact that Jay pointed out while onstage. He threw a lot of shade over the fact.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work,” he said.

Jay added, “When I get nervous I tell the truth.”

“We want you all to get it right,” he said earlier in the speech, adding that there was still love for the Academy.

This is not the first time that Jay has put the Grammys on blast for overlooking his wife. Bey has been nominated for Album of the Year five times, most recently for Renaissance in 2023. Find out who won last year.

