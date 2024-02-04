Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 10:39 pm

Miley Cyrus Still Going Strong with Boyfriend Maxx Morando, He Joins Her Backstage at Grammys 2024

Miley Cyrus Still Going Strong with Boyfriend Maxx Morando, He Joins Her Backstage at Grammys 2024

Miley Cyrus is already in her fourth outfit of the night!

The 31-year-old singer was joined backstage by her boyfriend Maxx Morando while hanging out at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Miley won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Flowers” and she also performed the song during the show.

After Miley‘s night calmed down a bit, she went back to her seat with Maxx and they were seen sharing a sweet kiss.

Seldom are Miley and Maxx seen together in public, as they’ve mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in late 2021. We have some photos of them out together in October 2023.

