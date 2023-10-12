Miley Cyrus Supports Boyfriend Maxx Morando at His Band's LA Concert!

Miley Cyrus is making a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Maxx Morando!

The 30-year-old “Flowers” singer and 24-year-old drummer were spotted at the Lilly concert on Wednesday (October 11) night at The Echo in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Maxx plays drums for the band. Miley‘s attendance at her boyfriend’s concert was a sweet display of support!

Miley sported her brunette hair, which she recently brought back after rocking her bleach blonde hair for the last few years.

Seldom are Miley and Maxx seen together in public, as they’ve mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in late 2021.

In May, Miley opened up about how she met Maxx, her split from Liam Hemsworth, and much more!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Los Angeles…