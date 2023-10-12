Top Stories
Taylor Swift Arrives for Third Chiefs Game to Support Travis Kelce (Video)

Taylor Swift Arrives for Third Chiefs Game to Support Travis Kelce (Video)

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 8:16 pm

Miley Cyrus Supports Boyfriend Maxx Morando at His Band's LA Concert!

Miley Cyrus Supports Boyfriend Maxx Morando at His Band's LA Concert!

Miley Cyrus is making a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Maxx Morando!

The 30-year-old “Flowers” singer and 24-year-old drummer were spotted at the Lilly concert on Wednesday (October 11) night at The Echo in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Maxx plays drums for the band. Miley‘s attendance at her boyfriend’s concert was a sweet display of support!

Miley sported her brunette hair, which she recently brought back after rocking her bleach blonde hair for the last few years.

Seldom are Miley and Maxx seen together in public, as they’ve mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in late 2021.

In May, Miley opened up about how she met Maxx, her split from Liam Hemsworth, and much more!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Los Angeles…
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 01
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 02
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 03
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 04
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 05
miley cyrus maxx morando rare concert 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr