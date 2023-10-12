Melissa McBride Confirmed to Reunite With Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 2

Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2023 at 8:20 pm

Melissa McBride is returning to The Walking Dead universe!

The actress will be reprising her role of Carol Peletier in the upcoming second season of Norman Reedus‘ Daryl Dixon spinoff, which will now be referred to as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol.

THR reports that Melissa will be a series regular in the second season.

Keep reading to learn more about Melissa’s return to The Walking Dead…

She was originally supposed to be in season one, but dropped out in April 2022 after the show’s production moved to Europe.

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” she shared in a statement. “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

Also returning for season two are Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney.

The upcoming new season, which will be out in 2024, is currently in production in France, thanks to a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Melissa‘s first episode back will actually be the season one finale, which airs THIS upcoming Sunday, October 15th on AMC!
