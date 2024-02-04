Miley Cyrus Calls Out Audience for Not Singing During Her 'Flowers' Performance - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus took the stage just moments after winning big at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old entertainer took home the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her song “Flowers,” and then performed the hit on stage.

As she began singing the chorus of the song, she asked the audience, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” Some might not have been singing along with her, but the camera cut to Taylor Swift, who was dancing and singing along with Miley.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing right now on CBS. Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Watch a clip from Miley’s performance below…