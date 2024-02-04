Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:12 pm

Karol G Makes History as First Woman to Win Música Urbana Album at Grammys 2024!

Karol G Makes History as First Woman to Win Música Urbana Album at Grammys 2024!

Karol G is a winner!

The 32-year-old Colombian singer won the award for Best Música Urbana Album for her hit album Mañana Será Bonito at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Karol is now the first woman in Grammys history to win this award.

“Hi my name is Karol G and I am from Medellín, Colombia,” Karol said in her acceptance speech. “This is my first time at the Grammys and this is my first time holding my own Grammy. I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, and I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect.

She continued, “My album has given me the best memories of my whole life. My fans give me motivation and inspiration…I promise to give you my best always! I hope this is the first of so many.”

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Congrats Karol G!

FYI: Karol G is wearing a custom Marmar Halim slate grey liquid lamé off-shoulder draped gown with pleated ruched detailing.
