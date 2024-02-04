Christina Aguilera Joins Maluma Onstage at Grammys 2024, Absolutely Wows in Baby Blue

Christina Aguilera is playing a part in the Biggest Night in Music!

The 43-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” superstar took the stage at the 2024 Grammys with Maluma to present an award on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles. The pair awarded the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album to Karol G!

Wearing a long-sleeved baby blue dress, Christina looked stunning. She slicked back her hair and opted for a classic glam makeup look with a glossy lip.

If you weren’t aware, Christina is a five-time Grammy winner. She took home her most recent win in 2015 for her duet “Say Something” with A Great Big World. Her Spanish-language album Aguilera was up for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2023 ceremony.

Maluma was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 ceremony. However, the trophy went to Gaby Moreno.

Did you see that Christina recently shared an update on new music?!

FYI: Christina is wearing Standing Ground. Maluma is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, a Jacob & Co. watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Scroll through all of the photos of Christina Aguilera and Maluma at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…