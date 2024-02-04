Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:09 pm

Christina Aguilera Joins Maluma Onstage at Grammys 2024, Absolutely Wows in Baby Blue

Christina Aguilera Joins Maluma Onstage at Grammys 2024, Absolutely Wows in Baby Blue

Christina Aguilera is playing a part in the Biggest Night in Music!

The 43-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” superstar took the stage at the 2024 Grammys with Maluma to present an award on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles. The pair awarded the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album to Karol G!

Wearing a long-sleeved baby blue dress, Christina looked stunning. She slicked back her hair and opted for a classic glam makeup look with a glossy lip.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you weren’t aware, Christina is a five-time Grammy winner. She took home her most recent win in 2015 for her duet “Say Something” with A Great Big World. Her Spanish-language album Aguilera was up for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2023 ceremony.

Maluma was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 ceremony. However, the trophy went to Gaby Moreno.

Did you see that Christina recently shared an update on new music?!

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Christina is wearing Standing Ground. Maluma is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, a Jacob & Co. watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Scroll through all of the photos of Christina Aguilera and Maluma at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 01
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 01
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 02
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 02
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 03
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 03
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 04
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 04
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 05
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 05
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 06
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 06
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 07
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 07
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 08
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 08
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 09
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 09
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 10
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 10
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 11
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 11
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 12
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 12
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 13
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 13
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 14
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 14
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 15
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 15
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 16
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 16
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 17
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 17
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 18
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 18
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 19
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 19
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 20
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 20
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 21
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 22
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 23
christina aguilera maluma grammys pics 24

Photos: Getty
