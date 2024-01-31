Christina Aguilera Updates Fans on New Music, Talks Her Professional Bucket List

Christina Aguilera provided an update on new music.

The 42-year-old “Beautiful” pop star unleashed her last English-language album Liberation six years ago. Since then, she’s found great success with her Spanish-language album Aguilera.

Fans are ready to hear more from her as she returns to Las Vegas for a new residency, and she let them know where she’s at in the process.

She also opened up about what is still on her professional bucket list.

Read more about Christina Aguilera’s updates…

Speaking to Vegas Magazine, Christina assured fans that new music is in the works.

“It’s great to be on stage because this new show in Vegas is really fueling my creativity,” she revealed. “I’ve been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years—huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album!”

In terms of her bucket list, Christina explained that it is “always evolving.”

“Currently, there are a few collaborations I’d love to explore with other musicians I’m a fan of,” she said, adding that there was even more she wants to achieve. “I’d also love to venture into additional passion projects outside of music; I’ve co-founded Playground [a sexual wellness personal care brand for women], and I feel so incredibly inspired in new ways to be a part of something where I can explore new creative and business routes.”

If you missed it, Christina recently revealed the adorable jobs that her daughter Summer Rain wants when she grows up.

Get the details about Christina Aguilera‘s Vegas residency.