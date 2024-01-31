Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White and J.J. Abrams are sparking questions about a possible collaboration.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor was spotted meeting with the Star Wars director and producer on Wednesday (January 31) at Blueys Santa Monica in California.

Just Jared obtained an exclusive photo of their meeting, and an onlooker provided some details about what was happening.

“They were in deep conversation,” an onlooker told us. “Definitely looks like a project is in the works for them.”

It’s not clear what project they might be collaborating on if something is in the works.

However, J.J. has some exciting movies in development. He’s set to produce a Superman movie, which was first announced in 2021. Earlier this month DC co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that it was still in the works.

He’s also linked to a Hot Wheels movie, which is in development following the major success of Barbie. We’ve got details about the movie and 13 other Mattel movies in production.

