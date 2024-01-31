Parker Posey Teases Her Role in 'The White Lotus' Season 3, Reveals if Jennifer Coolidge Gave Her Tips

Parker Posey is sharing a tiny bit about her upcoming role in The White Lotus Season 3!

The next season of the popular comedy-drama takes place in Thailand and will also star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Aimee Lou Wood.

While at the premiere of her new show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in New York City on Wednesday (January 31), Parker chatted about the series with Entertainment Tonight.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“I had a really big day,” the actress shared. “I had my passport renewed because I’m going to White Lotus. I need to expedite that passport!”

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot she can say about the new season just yet.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Parker told ET. “I signed an NDA. I can’t say anything. It’ll be six months in Thailand. It’s the third [season], so that’s when they get all the juices going, I guess. I got to read it. I love it. I’m really excited.”

When she was asked if her Best in Show costar and seasoned White Lotus star, Jennifer Coolidge, had given her any tips regarding the series, Parker replied, “We’ve only texted. I haven’t caught her.”

Jennifer recently won an Emmy for her work on the show, and her speech was interrupted by Anthony Anderson‘s mom.