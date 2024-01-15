Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 9:28 pm

Jennifer Coolidge Wins at Emmy Awards 2023, Anthony Anderson's Mom Interrupts Her Speech

Jennifer Coolidge Wins at Emmy Awards 2023, Anthony Anderson's Mom Interrupts Her Speech

Jennifer Coolidge was in for a surprise as she gave her acceptance speech onstage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The 62-year-old The White Lotus star won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

It’s her second Emmy win, as Jennifer was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series in 2022.

While accepting her award on Monday, Jennifer was bizarrely interrupted by host Anthony Anderson‘s mom.

“I wanna thank all the evil gays,” she quipped before Anthony‘s mom cut her off and told the actress to wrap up her speech.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Etro dress. Her shoes and bag are from Aquazzurra. Her jewelry is Alexis Bittar.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Photos: Getty Images
