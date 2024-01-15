Aubrey Plaza Attends Emmy Awards 2023 with Sister Natalie

Aubrey Plaza is enjoying a sisters night out!

The 39-year-old actress held hands with sister Natalie Plaza as they arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the awards show was Aubrey‘s The White Lotus co-star Will Sharpe.

Aubrey and Will were both nominated tonight for their supporting roles in The White Lotus, but unfortunately they didn’t win.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Loewe dress, Alexander Birman shoes, and Effy jewelry. Will is wearing a Burberry suit.

