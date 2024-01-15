Performer Charlie Puth Brings Fiancée Brooke Sansone to Emmy Awards 2023

Charlie Puth wears a white suit while arriving on the carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old Grammy-nominated singer was joined at the event by his fiancée Brooke Sansone, who wore a black dress.

If you’re wondering why Charlie is at the Emmy Awards, it’s because he is set to perform during the In Memoriam tribute alongside duo The War and Treaty.

While the awards show is taking place in the beginning of 2024, it is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Just a month ago, Charlie celebrated his birthday, and shared the unexpected, vintage present that he got from Brooke.

