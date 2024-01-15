Katherine Heigl Pokes Fun at Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Drama & Exit During Reunion at Emmy Awards 2023

Some of the OG cast of Grey’s Anatomy has reunited!

Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson all reunited on stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The castmates were on hand to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, but before giving out the award, they paid tribute to Grey’s and Katherine poked some fun at her exit.

“When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired, I’m not sure Shonda Rhimes knew she would create a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships,” Ellen said, as Justin called the show a “tribute to everyone who has been part of our family.”

Katherine then poked some fun at her past Grey’s drama and exit from the show.

“And, yes, there have been changes over the years, but the one constant is the amazing fanbase,” Katherine said as her former co-stars chuckled.

“You stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic,” Chandra added. “And as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.”

“That would not be possible without all of you,” he added. “So to all of our fans and to all of you, we thank you.”

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!