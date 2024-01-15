Niecy Nash-Betts Delivers a Powerful Speech, Thanks Herself While Accepting Award for 'Dahmer' at Emmy Awards 2023

Niecy Nash-Betts is a winner!

The 53-year-old actress won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for her work in Netflix’s Dahmer at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech, she powerfully called out Black women who have been victims of police violence and gone unheard.

“I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power. And, baby, I’ma do it ‘til the day I die. Mama, I won!” she said.

Earlier in the speech, she said: “Thank you to the most high for this divine moment. Thank you Ryan Murphy for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix, every single person who voted for me, thank you. And my better half who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you. And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me.”

“For believing in me and doing what they said I could not,” she continued. “And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, “Go on girl with your bad self. You did that!”

Co-star Richard Jenkins was also in attendance at the event.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!