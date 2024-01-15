'The White Lotus' Real-Life Couple Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Skip Red Carpet Moment at Emmys 2023

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall could have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but they decided to walk the carpet separately.

The real-life couple and co-stars from The White Lotus were in attendance at the awards show on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Meghann was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but the award went to her co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Over the weekend, the couple attended events on different continents. The couple was spotted kissing back in November amid months of dating rumors.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Meghann is wearing an Armani Prive Couture dress and Bulgari jewelry. Leo is wearing an Emporio Armani look with Cartier jewelry.

