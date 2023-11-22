The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spotted Kissing, Confirming Relationship Rumors

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall‘s relationship is officially confirmed!

The White Lotus season two co-stars have had rumors circulating whether they were dating or not for the past year, starting last December.

Now, in new photos, the two were seen sharing a kiss under an umbrella during a rainy day outing in New York City, confirming they are in fact a couple!

Keep reading to find out more…

In photos obtained by People, Meghann and Leo were spotted out in the city in the rain. They kept warm in long coats, as Leo carried the umbrella and a large Zara shopping bag.

Back in January, Meghann played coy about the status of their relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t kiss and tell,” she told host Andy Cohen.

A month later, Meghan and Leo hit the red carpet together at the SAG Awards.

In June, they continued the dating speculation when Meghann shared a new selfie of them together, along with a friend.

If you missed it, find out which The White Lotus season two stars got nominated for Emmys…