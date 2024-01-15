Why Are the 2023 Emmys Airing in 2024? Show Delay Explained!

No, you won’t be watching the 2024 Emmy Awards tonight because this show was originally meant to air in 2023!

Stars are beginning to arrive on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominated shows all aired on TV from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, so most of the content is over a year old at this point.

The show was originally supposed to air on Fox in September 2023, but the event was delayed until January 2024. So, what happened?

The delay is all because of the Hollywood labor disputes. The writers would not have been able to write a show for the Emmys and the nominated writers would have been unable to attend. The nominated actors also would have been barred from attending the show if it happened back in September in the middle of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Bear just won at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for its second season, but the Emmys will be celebrating its first season tonight!

The Television Academy began setting up their contingency plan all the way back in July 2023!

The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!