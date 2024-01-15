Who Is Baker Mayfield's Wife? He's Married to Emily Wilkinson, Who Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

As you’re watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs tonight, you might be wondering a bit about Baker Mayfield‘s dating life.

We’re taking a second to highlight his wife Emily Wilkinson, who is currently pregnant with their first child!

The 32-year-old is a model and influencer, having posed for Sports Illustrated and Maxim.

The pair have been married since 2019 but together since about 2017. Emily was with Baker when he was drafted number 1 overall in the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns back in 2018.

The pair met in 2017 after being introduced by a mutual friend. At the time, Emily said she did not want to date a “punk football player” and brushed him off. “I was assuming he’d be the typical playboy athlete,” she shared about Baker. She quickly learned that he was not what she expected. Emily told ESPN that on their first date, he asked her so many questions about herself and her family, her future plans, and more.

They got engaged six months later and married on July 6, 2019. You also may recognize Emily as she and Baker starred in a series of commercials together for Progressive Insurance.

The pair faced some ups and downs over the years. Baker eventually was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the Cleveland Browns before being cut by the team after struggling with his play and an injury. He was then picked up by the Rams, and then, eventually, was signed by the Bucs.

In 2020, Baker faced cheating allegations by a fan who claimed they had a rendez-vous one month after his wedding.