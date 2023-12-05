NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily are expecting their first child together: a baby girl!

Emily announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a joint post with her 28-year-old husband.

Emily wrote on Instagram, “We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀 But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

Travis Kelce commented on the post, writing, “Ayyyeee!! Congrats you guys!”

Baker and Emily tied-the-knot in July of 2019. You can get to know more about her right here!

This is Baker‘s first year playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking over for Tom Brady, who was the Bucs starting quarterback for a few years at the end of his NFL career.