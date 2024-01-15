'Fire Island' Star Joel Kim Booster Gets a Kiss From Boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina at Emmy Awards 2023

Joel Kim Booster is getting support from his boyfriend at TV’s big event!

The 35-year-old actor, comedian, and writer got a kiss from boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina as they arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Joel is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for writing the screenplay for the Hulu movie Fire Island, which he also starred in and produced.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Joel is wearing a Todd Synder suit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Yurman jewelry, and a vintage brooch.