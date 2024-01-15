Rachel Brosnahan Joins the 'Maisel' Cast at Emmy Awards One Final Time!

Rachel Brosnahan and the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are being celebrated by the Emmys just one final time.

The cast supported nominations for the show’s final season at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Overall, the show received 14 nominations this year!

Also in attendance at the show were Luke Kirby (nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series), Alfie Fuller, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub.

Rachel was joined on the carpet by her husband Jason Ralph.

Check out our list of the best dressed stars of the night (Rachel made the cut!).

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Versace dress, Aquazzura shoes, a Hunting Season clutch, and Rainbow K. and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Marin is wearing Marchesa.

