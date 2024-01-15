Elton John Gains EGOT Status at Emmy Awards 2023, Misses Ceremony Due to Recovery From Knee Operation

Elton John just became an EGOT winner!

The 76-year-old entertainer as nominated and won his first Emmy at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Elton‘s win was for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium special, which aired on Disney+, and unfortunately, he wasn’t able to be in attendance to accept the award.

Producer Ben Winston accepted the award on his behalf, and Elton‘s husband David Furnish, who served as a producer as well, joined him on stage!

“We knew this show would be historic because it was Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour, we knew it’d be historic because it was Disney’s first ever live stream, we didn’t know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man, who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, who has done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes, we didn’t know it was going to win him an EGOT,” Ben shared on stage.

Elton did share a statement in acceptance of his win.

“We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful,” Elton shared on Instagram.

“Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) – my heartfelt thanks go out to the Academy and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team…”

“Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years,” Elton concluded. “Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”

Elton‘s other EGOT wins, include six Grammy wins including Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” two Oscar wins, for Best Original Song for The Lion King and Rocketman, and one Tony Award win for Best Original Score for Aida.

Congratulations Elton John!!!

