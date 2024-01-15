'Succession' Stars Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen & More Celebrate Final Season With Wins at Emmy Awards 2023!

Top Stories
The stars of Succession are dressed to impress at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsgard, and J. Smith-Cameron all hit the carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Succession counts a total of 27 nominations – the most of any show.

Brian, Kieran, and Jeremy Strong are up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as Kieran emerged victorious!

Sarah is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in the same category.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series saw Nicholas, Matthew, Alexander, and Alan Ruck score nominations, with Matthew taking home the trophy!

J. Smith-Cameron is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Succession is also looking to win its fourth Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Brian is wearing a Tyrwhitt bowtie and a Jacob & Co. watch. Sarah is wearing Vivienne Westwood and Cartier. Nicholas is wearing a Vacheron Constantin watch. Alexander is wearing Cartier accessories. J. Smith-Cameron is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Photos: Getty Images
