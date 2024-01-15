Dylan McDermott Gets Haunted by Anthony Anderson Dressed as AHS' Rubber Man at Emmys 2023

Dylan McDermott was supposed to reunite with Connie Britton at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but he had a much different reunion instead.

The 62-year-old actor was haunted by American Horror Story‘s famous Rubber Man character will presenting on stage on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

It was announced that Dylan and Connie would be having an AHS reunion at the event, but she was not in attendance. Her absence has not yet been explained.

While Dylan was presenting, Rubber Man sneaked up behind him and it ended up being the host Anthony Anderson dressed in the famous suit. After the segment, he showed up on stage again in a bathrobe as he was all sweaty from wearing the suit!

Dylan was joined by his daughter Colette on the red carpet.