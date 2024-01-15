Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 10:46 pm

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty & More Young 'Yellowjackets' Stars Attend Emmy Awards 2023

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty & More Young 'Yellowjackets' Stars Attend Emmy Awards 2023

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Samantha Hanratty were among the young stars of Yellowjackets who stepped out for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The ladies, who play younger versions of Shauna, Taissa and Misty, respectively, on the fan-favorite show joined several more of their younger castmates at the awards ceremony, where the series is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series!

Also in attendance were Steven Krueger, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson and Kevin Alves.

Other Yellowjackets Emmy nominations include Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

FYI: Sophie Nélisse is wearing Givenchy. Jasmine is wearing Givenchy. Samantha is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Versace shoes, Vrai jewelry and a Tyler Ellis bag. Sophie Thatcher is wearing Saint Laurent. Liv is wearing Moschino. Courtney is wearing a Jason Wu gown, Larroude shoes, Vrai jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis bag.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the younger Yellowjackets stars at the Emmy Awards…
