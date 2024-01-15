Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!
The 2023 Emmy Awards just wrapped up!
The winners were being revealed live on FOX on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
In order to be eligible for this year’s awards, TV shows needed to air between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
This was actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys aired live with Anthony Anderson hosting the event.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession - WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear - WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef - WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird - WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
