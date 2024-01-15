Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The 2023 Emmy Awards just wrapped up!

The winners were being revealed live on FOX on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In order to be eligible for this year’s awards, TV shows needed to air between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

This was actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys aired live with Anthony Anderson hosting the event.

See all of the nominees…

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession - WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear - WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef - WINNER

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Click here to see all of the 2023 nominees!