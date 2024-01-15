Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, & 'Ted Lasso' Stars Attend the Emmys Together One Last Time to Celebrate Final Season

The cast of the Apple TV+ comedy series was together at an awards show one final time at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple joined their castmates at the event on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Sam Richardson, James Lance, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and Jeremy Swift.

Ted Lasso received 21 overall nominations from the Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett and Phil, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah and Juno.

Sam won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Jason is wearing Tom Ford. Hannah is wearing custom Marchesa. Juno is wearing custom Vera Wang with Brilliant Earth jewelry. Brett is wearing Giorgio Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes. Phil is wearing custom Fendi with an Omega watch.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. Check out the list of nominations!