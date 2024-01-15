Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 11:01 pm

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, & 'Ted Lasso' Stars Attend the Emmys Together One Last Time to Celebrate Final Season

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, & 'Ted Lasso' Stars Attend the Emmys Together One Last Time to Celebrate Final Season

The cast of the Apple TV+ comedy series was together at an awards show one final time at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple joined their castmates at the event on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Sam Richardson, James Lance, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and Jeremy Swift.

Ted Lasso received 21 overall nominations from the Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett and Phil, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah and Juno.

Sam won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Jason is wearing Tom Ford. Hannah is wearing custom Marchesa. Juno is wearing custom Vera Wang with Brilliant Earth jewelry. Brett is wearing Giorgio Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes. Phil is wearing custom Fendi with an Omega watch.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. Check out the list of nominations!
Just Jared on Facebook
ted lasso emmys 01
ted lasso emmys 02
ted lasso emmys 03
ted lasso emmys 04
ted lasso emmys 05
ted lasso emmys 06
ted lasso emmys 07
ted lasso emmys 08
ted lasso emmys 09
ted lasso emmys 10
ted lasso emmys 11
ted lasso emmys 12
ted lasso emmys 13
ted lasso emmys 14
ted lasso emmys 15
ted lasso emmys 16
ted lasso emmys 17
ted lasso emmys 18
ted lasso emmys 19
ted lasso emmys 20
ted lasso emmys 21
ted lasso emmys 22
ted lasso emmys 23
ted lasso emmys 24
ted lasso emmys 25
ted lasso emmys 26
ted lasso emmys 27
ted lasso emmys 28
ted lasso emmys 29
ted lasso emmys 30
ted lasso emmys 31
ted lasso emmys 32
ted lasso emmys 33
ted lasso emmys 34
ted lasso emmys 35
ted lasso emmys 36
ted lasso emmys 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Billy Harris, Brett Goldstein, Cristo Fernandez, Emmy Awards, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Kola Bokinni, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, Sam Richardson, ted lasso