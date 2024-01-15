Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Throw Back to Their 'SNL' Days While Presenting at Emmy Awards 2023

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are bringing Saturday Night Live to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The two former SNL cast members presented the award for Outstanding Variety Special on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Instead of standing plainly on stage with a microphone like most presenters, Amy and Tina brought an entire “Weekend Update” set with them, which is a nod to the popular segment featured in each episode of SNL.

If you didn’t know Amy and Tina co-hosted “Weekend Update” from 2004 to 2006.

“We’ve reached the stage in life where we’ll only present awards sitting down,” Tina began.

The two comedians then proceeded to joke about each nominee. Tina called Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show “the concert so good it got us all pregnant” and referred to the 2023 Oscars as “The only show that’s longer than when they air Titanic with commercials on TBS.”

Amy then jokingly commended the 2023 Tony Awards for “celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies which will probably be movies again.”

Following their bit, Amy and Tina announced Elton John as the winner, officially elevating him to EGOT status.

