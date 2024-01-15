Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 11:14 pm

Yellowjackets' Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci & Juliette Lewis Hit the Carpet at the Emmy Awards 2023

Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis walked the carpet while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Yellowjackets stars showed off their glam as they posed for photos before heading inside to join the rest of their co-stars, and their character’s younger counterparts.

Also in attendance were co-stars Lauren Ambrose and Warren Kole.

The Showtime series was nominated in three categories this year – Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. Unfortunately, they didn’t pick up a win.

Christina‘s other show, Wednesday, was also nominated, in the Outstanding Comedy Series category!

In case you missed them, check out the photos of the younger cast attending the Emmys!

FYI: Christina is wearing Saint Laurent with Martin Katz jewelry. Juliette is wearing a Moschino dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Hanut earrings, Monica Vinader rings and bracelet, and a Tyler Ellis bag.

Check out the gallery to see 20+ photos of the Yellowjackets stars at the postponed 2023 Emmy Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
