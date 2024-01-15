Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 11:22 pm

Succession's Kieran Culkin Tells Wife He Wants More Kids While Accepting Best Actor at Emmy Awards 2023

Succession's Kieran Culkin Tells Wife He Wants More Kids While Accepting Best Actor at Emmy Awards 2023

Kieran Culkin made a big announcement on stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – he wants more kids!

The 41-year-old Succession actor won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the awards show on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

During his speech, Kieran publicly told his wife Jazz Charton and the rest of the world that he wants more children. They have been married since 2013 and are parents to two children so far.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said during his speech. “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win. I love you so much. Thank you.”

See photos of the rest of the Succession cast at the show!
Photos: Getty
