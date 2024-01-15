First Time Nominee Daniel Radcliffe Gets 'Weird' with Al Yankovic at Emmy Awards 2023

Daniel Radcliffe joins Weird Al Yankovic while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor portrayed the parody musician in the comedy movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and they were both nominated for their work!

Daniel was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of the musician, while Weird Al was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with his co-writer Eric Appel, who also joined them on the carpet, and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his song “Now You Know.”

While they didn’t win at the Primetime Emmys, the parody movie did pick up two wins at the Creative Arts Emmys the week before – Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie!

Also joining Daniel at his first ever Emmy Awards was his longtime love Erin Darke.

FYI: Daniel is wearing a Luigi Bianchi Mantova tuxedo, a Bonobos shirt, a The Tie Bar bow tie and a Fred Leighton lapel pin. He was styled by Sam Spector.

Check out more photos of Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al at the Emmy Awards…