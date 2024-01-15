Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 11:40 pm

Ariana DeBose & Bella Ramsey Prove There's No Beef, Hug It Out at Emmys After That Critics Choice Diss

Ariana DeBose & Bella Ramsey Prove There's No Beef, Hug It Out at Emmys After That Critics Choice Diss

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey are putting that awful Critics Choice Awards joke in their past.

The two actors were seen sharing a hug while meeting up in the audience at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

One night earlier, Bella and Ariana‘s former Hamilton co-star Anthony Ramos presented the award for Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

Keep reading to find out more…

While reading the teleprompter, Bella dissed Ariana by calling her an “actor who also thinks they’re a singer.” In actuality, Ariana is a celebrated Broadway actress with an incredible singing voice and she even won an Oscar for her performance in a movie musical. She reacted to the diss on social media and was not pleased.

Well, it looks like that’s all behind them!

Most fans have defended Bella as they likely was fed the line without realizing the implication behind it.

You can see the photo on Pop Crave.

Just Jared on Facebook
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 01
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 02
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 03
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 04
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 05
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 06
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 07
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 08
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 09
ariana debse bella ramsey emmys 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Ariana Debose, Bella Ramsey, Emmy Awards