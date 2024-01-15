Ariana DeBose & Bella Ramsey Prove There's No Beef, Hug It Out at Emmys After That Critics Choice Diss

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey are putting that awful Critics Choice Awards joke in their past.

The two actors were seen sharing a hug while meeting up in the audience at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

One night earlier, Bella and Ariana‘s former Hamilton co-star Anthony Ramos presented the award for Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

While reading the teleprompter, Bella dissed Ariana by calling her an “actor who also thinks they’re a singer.” In actuality, Ariana is a celebrated Broadway actress with an incredible singing voice and she even won an Oscar for her performance in a movie musical. She reacted to the diss on social media and was not pleased.

Well, it looks like that’s all behind them!

Most fans have defended Bella as they likely was fed the line without realizing the implication behind it.

You can see the photo on Pop Crave.