Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 10:43 pm

Ariana DeBose Reacts After Being Dissed at Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'No I Didn't Find It Funny'

Ariana DeBose Reacts After Being Dissed at Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'No I Didn't Find It Funny'

Ariana DeBose is speaking out in response to the tasteless joke made about her at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The Oscar-winning actress and Tony-nominated Broadway star was in attendance to support her movie Wish on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ariana‘s song “This Wish” from the Disney movie was nominated for Best Song.

The presenters of the category noted that three of the nominated songs were performed by “some of the most famous voices in the music industry,” referring to Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lenny Kravitz.

But then…

Keep reading to find out more…

They decided to say that the remaining songs were performed by “actors who think they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

Well, Ariana quite literally IS a singer and she won an Oscar for performing in a musical movie and has an extensive list of Broadway credits.

Ariana responded to the diss on Instagram Stories, saying, “No I didn’t find it funny. LOL.”

Ariana DeBose comment

Watch the moment below.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana debose critics choice awards 01
ariana debose critics choice awards 02
ariana debose critics choice awards 03
ariana debose critics choice awards 04
ariana debose critics choice awards 05
ariana debose critics choice awards 06
ariana debose critics choice awards 07
ariana debose critics choice awards 08
ariana debose critics choice awards 09
ariana debose critics choice awards 10
ariana debose critics choice awards 11
ariana debose critics choice awards 12
ariana debose critics choice awards 13
ariana debose critics choice awards 14
ariana debose critics choice awards 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Ariana Debose, Critics' Choice Awards