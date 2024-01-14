Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 10:33 pm

The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanks Taylor Swift After Winning at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Taylor Swift got a positive shout-out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach took a moment to thank the entertainer in his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for his work as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in the FX series.

Keep reading to see what he said…

During his speech, Ebon said, “I’ve gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift,” before thanking his wife Yelena and their two daughters.

“This is such a privilege to play this part,” he added. “Really beautiful experience to take this man kind of from a tough place into the light. It’s not often you get to do that — to play joy. And it’s been a really wonderful, special, special experience for me.”

For those that may not watch the show, or haven’t seen season two yet, Ebon‘s Taylor Swift mention is not just out of the blue, as he had a little storyline involving Taylor.

In season two, his character Richie was trying to score tickets to her concert for his daughter and ex-wife, and he did get the tickets!

Then, he had a scene where he belted out “Love Story” on his drive home.

If you missed it, check out more photos of Ebon and his co-stars on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards!
